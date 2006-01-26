Sponsors Shift Into High Gear at Major Consumer Auto Shows

Westport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- As the major consumer auto show season shifts into high gear, show producers in major cities, including Detroit’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), will be rolling out high-tech, place-based media platforms that not only streamline the ticket purchase process for the millions of expected show attendees, but provide a unique point-of-entry vehicle for brand marketers and sponsors to deliver brand messages via multiple 42” plasma video screens, a wide assortment of static signage, all connecting to ticket-back promotions. Rounding out the on-site media applications, Human Billboards are in place to greet captive visitors as they enter the respective venues and line up to purchase show tickets. The platforms are being provided by WalkUp Systems, LLC, a Seal Beach, CA technology and place-based media company.



Now deployed at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show, a keystone event for auto industry manufacturers that will attract more than 750,000 visitors to the Cobo Convention Hall, WalkUp platforms will be set up at the major consumer auto shows in Washington DC, Toronto, New York and Atlanta. Sirius Satellite Radio scored the exclusive front door opportunity at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show, and combined a mix of entertaining video spots and static signage on strategically placed platforms throughout the convention center lobby and ticketing area.



The portable, yet large-scale devices, measuring 6ft x 4ft and 9ft x 3ft, have been road tested in the Canadian consumer show market place for the past five years, and advertisers using these platforms have included a variety of automobile manufacturers, film studios, media companies, financial service companies and food and beverage retailers. WalkUp was first introduced to the US auto show circuit during the 2005 New York International Auto Show, the most widely attended event in the circuit with more than 1.2 million visitors.



According to Kevin Faciane, WalkUp’s Chief Operating Officer; “We’re very excited to be working with the Auto Show industry’s leading producers and providing them with a crowd pleasing and crowd controlling solution for these world-class, entertainment media events.” Faciane added, “Consumers appreciate the convenience and entertainment element, show producers benefit from it, and sponsors and advertisers benefit from a fully-integrated, on-site marketing platform with a built-in captive and demographically-zoned audience. In hockey, they call that a hat trick. In marketing, we call it a win-win-win for everyone.”



In an age where its common to find streamlined, consumer friendly ticket purchase systems in airports, hospitality centers, and other high traffic venues, WalkUp has carved out a niche in “box-office-in-a-box” technology. The fact that the most prominent event sponsors and media buyers are embracing the company’s place-based solution is a testament to the technology, as well as to the combined focus on modern day efficiency, immersive marketing, and consumer satisfaction.



About WalkUp Systems

Established in 1998, WalkUp Systems LLC, is based in Seal Beach, California and maintains media sales offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and Westport, Connecticut. Additional information can be found via the company’s website, www.iWalkUp.com or by telephoning 203.255.0034



Consumer Auto Show Information

Event information for Detroit’s North American International Auto Show can be found at www.naias.com; Washington DC’s Congressional Auto Show at www.washingtonautoshow.com; Toronto International Auto Show at www.autoshow.ca; New York International Auto Show at www.autoshowny.com

