Total Rosacea Treatment Now Available in the City of London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- Rosacea, the medical condition that causes blood vessels to dilate and flush the face, is now available to people living and working in the City thanks to a well-established clinic that recently moved into Fenchurch Street, called the Pulse-Light Clinic.



Rosacea symptoms can include red blotches and small broken veins, as well as general red flushing of the face. The condition can progress to chronic inflammation, in which the face breaks out with red bumps, pimples or blisters on the nose and cheek areas. While this skin problem seldom poses any significant health threat, it can be very unsightly and embarrassing to people who suffer from it, consequently causing a loss of self-confidence. In particular, Rosacea symptoms are often confused with the signs of alcoholism or severe stress.



The Pulse-Light Clinic offers Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) – also known as Photorejuvenation – whereby highly controlled flashes of intense pulsed light is directed at the affected area. This high-tech procedure acts on both the broken vessels and deeper skin layers, while at the same time delivering beneficial thermal energy to deep tissue.



“The success of the treatment is determined by the skill and experience of the practitioner “, says Sheila MacLean, Nurse Practitioner of the Clinic. “Our qualified nurses are very experienced and have evolved a highly specialized IPL technique which produces excellent results. Because we work exclusively with IPL, we have been able to ascertain the full scope of this method.”



Although IPL produces excellent results on Rosacea, from the experience gained over the last four years, the Pulse-Light Clinic has discovered that a tailor-made nutritional approach involving supplementation produces the solution that really works across the full gamut of Rosacea symptoms.



The clinic is ideally located to be able to cater for those who work in the City, Canary Wharf and surrounding areas and it is convenient for them due to its flexible opening hours. It is open from Monday to Saturday.



The Pulse-Light Clinic offers medically-led IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) treatment and is located in the heart of the City. It treats Rosacea and other skin conditions using a combination of IPL and nutritional support. The clinic, which offers free consultation, established in 2002, employs only fully qualified experienced nurses and is registered with the Health Care Commission.



For further information, please contact:



Sheila MacLean

The Pulse-Light Clinic

141-142 Fenchurch Street

London

EC3M 6BQ



0207 929 7992

nurse@pulselightclinic.co.uk

http://www.pulselightclinic.co.uk



Submitted by:

John Wood

UpTone PR & Marketing

East Grinstead, West Sussex

0777 152 0001

john@uptone.co.uk

http://www.uptone.co.uk

