Permission Analyzer Strengthens Network Security, Cuts Support Costs

Limmen, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2006 -- Pervedia has released Permission Analyzer v. 1.2.8, a powerful Windows administration tool that lets you quickly determine whether your system access permissions are properly set, need to be changed, or have been altered by people who are not authorized to make changes. Since most security breaches and fraud are initiated from within organizations, Permission Analyzer affords a significant level of protection against permissions-based security threats.



Permission Analyzer gives you a clear overview of the access rights of each user or user group. With this information, you can effectively manage the computer network access rights within the entire organization. You can initiate scans manually, or schedule them to run regularly. It's easy to specify the directories to be scanned, and to limit the number of subdirectories that will be scanned. In addition to reading the reports online, you can export them to HTML and read them with a browser.



Permission Analyzer provides an analysis of access rights per user group. It's easy to set a permission filter, and only look for list, read, execute, modify, write, or full permissions. Based on the program's analysis, you can change the access rights to any folder, by opening the folder and making the changes with Windows.



It's easy to analyze access rights per user. You can look at the rights of a particular user, or look at the rights of the user groups that are related to that user. By analyzing permissions at the user level, you can control network access for every employee in the organization.



Permission Analyzer's user details report lets you prevent non-active users from exercising inappropriate access. This overview of all network users shows the last log-in time for each user, whether a user has been blocked, and if a user's password never expires. This report provides the tool needed to analyze any individual's network permissions activity.



The program's installed software report tells you which applications are installed on each workstation. By using simple filtering, you can see all workstations that have a particular application installed on them, or you can view all applications installed on a particular workstation. This report shows the application, version, and publisher name, and helps you manage copyright compliance and upgrades.



In addition to adding a layer of security to your network administration, Permission Analyzer reduces the workload of key personnel. Network administrators spend a lot of time investigating permissions, granting new users access rights to the network, and terminating access rights when people leave the organization. Permission Analyzer provides the essential information needed to streamline these processes. In addition, the cost of managing employee access rights takes up a large portion of an internal helpdesk's budget. By providing helpdesk personnel with Permission Analyzer, support costs go down.



Whether you're a network administrator who wants to streamline the management of network permissions, a beveilingsbeamte who needs to ensure that each network user has proper authorization and access, or a division manager who wants to cut support expenses by automating permissions information, Permission Analyzer has the tools that you need.



Permission Analyzer v. 1.2.8 requires a server running Windows 2000/XP/2003, clients running Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003, and an Internet connection. A single-user license costs $99(US), and may be purchased securely online at http://www.permissionanalyzer.com/. You can download a limited trial version from the same Internet address.



For more information, visit http://www.permissionanalyzer.com/ or write to Support@PermissionAnalyzer.com.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request

