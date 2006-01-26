Graham Holmes of Mission Grove Realty awarded HSJAOR Rookie of the Year.

Hemet, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- Graham Holmes of Mission Grove Realty was awarded “Rookie of the Year” by the Hemet and San Jacinto Association of REALTORS. Presented to the top producing REALTOR with less than 2 years of experience, this award represents an outstanding achievement for both Mr. Holmes and Mission Grove Realty.



This prestigious award was presented to Mr. Holmes at the annual banquet held earlier this month.



The Hemet and San Jacinto Association of REALTORS is comprised of over 500 members.



Mr. Holmes first visited the Valley over 14years ago. A native of London England, Graham moved to the area 2 years ago to begin his career with Mission Grove Realty at their Hemet office located at 4140 East Florida Ave.



Other REALTORS with Mission Grove Realty also received awards for production in the top 5% of all local REALTORS.



Said Mr. Holmes “It is amazing what has been accomplished within or offices. Our entire office has done such a fantastic job and I am proud to be associated with such a professional organization and group of professionals”.





