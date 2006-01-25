Engineer-to-Order Manufacturing in World Trade Magazine

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2006 -- Thomas R. Cutler, who founded the Manufacturing Media Consortium in 1999, has grown the participation from 300 journalists to more than two thousand key clients, journalists, editors, trendsetters, and key business leaders worldwide. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing periodicals, industrial publications, and business journals including most of the leading monthly trade publications. Cutler is the author of The Manufacturers’ Public Relations and Media Guide. Cutler was voted #1 Manufacturing Journalist for the third year in a row.



World Trade Magazine features Cutler’s latest article “Engineer-to-Order Manufacturers Find Little Global Competition” which can be found at (www.trcutlerinc.com). According to the article, “ETO (Engineer-to-Order) manufacturing cannot be outsourced. The unique one-of-a-kind products manufactured are produced and completed in the customer’s site and are modified as an engineered work-in-progress. It is this specific geographic requirement that provides these manufacturers a global competitive advantage.



The term engineer-to-order (ETO) denotes a style of manufacturing rather than a specific industry segment. Other synonymous terms are “project-based” or “custom” manufacturers. ETO companies typically have distinct characteristics about the way they conduct business that differentiate them from discrete or repetitive manufacturers.”



TR Cutler, Inc. is the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cutler is widely respected as the leading journalist expert in the Engineer-to-Order (ETO) environment having authored hundreds of feature articles on the subject. “It’s a fascinating sector of manufacturing and quite different that repetitive manufacturing that has a totally different series of considerations. These are unique one-of-a-kind products that are changed and re-engineered throughout the manufacturing process. Correct technologies are required to work in this special environment,” according to Cutler.



