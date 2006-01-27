6 Tips to Write Effective Copy for Your Company’s Blog

Surfside, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- How can businesses create blogs that outshine and outlast their competitors’ blogs? And how can businesses use a blog to build lasting loyalty with their readers and customers? In a free article, “How to Write Effective Copy for Your Company’s Blog,” freelance writer Brian Konradt reveals six key points on how to write attention-grabbing blog copy and how to hypnotize readers to bring them back again and again.



“The most engaging blogs speak to their audience in a casual and conversational tone,” according to Konradt. “The personal element is almost always what attracts people and keeps them coming back to a company blog.”



Konradt also reveals, “Readers want to know things they already don’t know about your company. They want to know what the products, services, people, challenges, and innovations in your organization are really like. If you give them a glimpse of the inner workings, express your opinions boldly, and tell engaging stories, you will foster reader interest and loyalty.”



BRIAN KONRADT is a freelance writer and founder of FreelanceWriting.com (http://www.freelancewriting.com), a free website to help writers master the business and creative sides of freelance writing; he also is founder of BookCatcher.com (http://www.bookcatcher.com), a website that offers free book publicity to book writers and book publishers.



