Utopia Records is Making Big News in 2006

Well, it's official! Powerhouse vocalist, Jene' and R&B Diva, Tashery are now signed to Utopia Records and are currently in the studio working on their debut projects. We are all very excited about the diverse styles of our new Artists although they all share the common thread of innovation and expression. We will be continuously updating and posting the latest information as it develops at www.utopiarecordings.com, so check back for Utopia News frequently!



Jene' has a powerful, sultry and original voice that will soon take the world by storm. With her Superstar presence and multi talents Jene' is much more than a "Triple Threat"! With her seductive allure Jene' seamlessly combines singing, songwriting, acting and dancing. Delivering beautiful ballads and hot up-tempo hits; Jene' is sure to be one of today's Top Soulful Divas!



Tashery is a hot and ultra sexy vocalist, songwriter and dancer. Her style and voice is Classic R&B meets Today's R&B bringing the world a New Neo-Soul Icon Heart pounding beats and timeless poetic lyrics are just a few of the emotions and feelings Tashery brings to her music. Neo-Soul and Sensuality are what you can expect from Tashery!



Utopia Records’ founder and CEO, Alfonzo Blackwell is also currently working in the studio on his forth coming album. His distinctive blend of R&B, contemporary jazz, pop and urban hip hop rhythms are displayed throughout his illustrious career. He’s the sexy Sax Superstar that gave you a thumping rendition of Mary J. Blige’s, “Love No Limit”. He has already garnered major radio success with various Top 10 Billboard hits including "Alfonzo's Love Theme," "Hermina," "Passion" and "Funky Shuffle." Alfonzo's videos have been nominated for Billboard Awards.



--As stated by legendary Grammy Award winning artist James Mtume, "The truth is needed to be told, just as this CD is needed to be heard.” Alfonzo not only masters the Alto, Tenor and Soprano Saxophones, but also plays the bass, drums, guitar and piano. Alfonzo is also an accomplished songwriter and producer with extensive formal training.



Alfonzo has also composed themes for several movies which includes "Never Talk To Strangers" as well as television, having co-written the theme song for the internationally successful television show, "Baywatch Nights".



He vows to keep giving his fans what they want; great music while fostering a refreshing musical and artistic platform for his new artists at the label.



Utopia Records are doing big things in 2006!







