Toddler's Fall Protected by Carhartt Jacket

Lakeville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- A three year old boy, a friendly dog, and a stairway were all it took to turn a holiday visit with friends, into a near disaster.



“We’d just arrived at our friends house when their dog ran up to greet little Colby. He was startled by the dog and kept backing up until he fell down the steps,” explained Colby’s mom, Lori. “My heart was in my throat as he tumbled backwards and landed on the hard ceramic tile floor, four steps down. Amazingly, we checked him over and he didn’t have a scratch or a bruise anywhere; he was fine. It was good thing he was wearing his new Carhartt hooded jacket!”



Colby’s jacket was a present from his dad, Steve. “My guys look so cute in their Carhartt Jackets,” Lori added. “But what I really appreciate is how sturdy and well padded they are; that’s what saved Colby from being hurt.”



“We’ve heard of how Carhartt Clothing has protected people, even from bear and walrus attacks” said Eric Deniger, president of The Working Person’s Store. “The durability of Carhartt products is truly legendary… we’re sure glad Colby was wearing his Carhartt jacket when he went down those stairs.”



About The Working Person’s Store



Specializing in “brands that work”, The Working Person’s Store of Lakeville, Indiana provides a broad selection of branded work clothing, work boots, safety shoes and safety gear. The Working Person’s Store is well known as the Midwest's largest workwear, footwear and accessories dealer, operating via its destination retail store, its mobile industrial sales division and its award winning web site WorkingPerson.com.



Contact:

Eric Deniger, President

The Working Person’s Store

574-784-3240

www.workingperson.com



