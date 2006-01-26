Level Eight Systems Selected by Visibility Corporation

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) and Level Eight Systems (www.level8systems.com) announced a strategic partnership. Level Eight systems will implement and resell Visibility Corporation’s .net based ERP solution, VISIBILITY.net.



The partnership combines an ERP software solution with the significant experience of a proven sales and implementation organization based in the Western US market. Level Eight is respected for providing implementation and technical expertise leading to successful deployments of ERP solutions.



Increasingly, mid-range manufacturers are focusing on resource utilization, manufacturing planning, compliance and data consolidation initiatives to insure improved customer service, shortened time to market and improved efficiencies. Manufacturers gain higher returns by effectively implementing their ERP systems with careful attention paid to optimized business processes.



“Level Eight’s ERP implementation and business process optimization experience extends our coverage to the western US marketplace, bringing a solid business partner with a proven track record,” said Stephen Carson, vice president of Visibility Corporation. “Level Eight has a core competency in sales and implementation excellence and understands the needs of manufacturers of complex products. Our partners must be experts in our market…Level Eight deliver that expertise.”



Jim Ethell, Level Eight president noted, “We have a great deal of experience with several ERP products and were looking for an ERP solution that was comprehensive and built using today’s advanced technologies. Visibility is accomplished in building remarkable business solutions to help manufacturers optimize their business operations. Both companies share similar philosophies about extending business efficiencies and deploying it with precision and speed.”



Founded in 1998, Level Eight is recognized as much more then a solutions company having developed a "Best Business Practice" for implementing new business solutions, eliminating costly interruption to business. Level Eight Systems, practices a rapid implementation philosophy, ensuring a quick return on investment with the lowest total cost of ownership.



Visibility is the leading worldwide suppliers of enterprise solutions that help manufacturers of complex products streamline business processes that increase profitability. Visibility’s solutions are specifically designed to meet the business needs of mid-sized manufacturers of highly engineered products. Visibility’s focus is centered on delivering the right software, services, technology and support necessary for engineering-intensive, project-oriented clients to achieve competitive advantage. Visibility’s solution includes: ERP, SCM, CRM, BI, Quoting, Configurator, Quality and Finance, providing a powerful, integrated business solution. With offices in the United States and Europe, Visibility has over 20,000 users worldwide.



