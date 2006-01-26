Matthew Marotta to Serve on Panel Discussion Re: Secured Hi-Tech Funding

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2006 -- The monthly dinner and networking event, of TiE-Carolinas is titled "Show Me The Money" on January 24th and will feature an enlightening discussion with CEOs of Triangle-based companies that have recently secured their first round of funding. The panel consists of Greg Burnell of 6th Sense Analytics, James Hinderliter of Stonewall Networks, and Matthew Marotta of Datacraft Solutions, who will share their latest experiences in an informative session moderated by Chris Matton of Kilpatrick Stockton.



Datacraft Solutions, Inc. based in Durham, NC, (www.datacraftsolutions.com) announced that President & CEO Matthew Marotta will be speaking at the TiE-Carolina event entitled, “Show Me the Money.” Datacraft Solutions is the leading digital kanban solution worldwide. Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice. The Intelligent Supply Chain solution is growing exponentially. Matthew Marotta founded Datacraft Solutions, an application service provider that develops powerful software applications to automate complex business processes. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.



The event details are as follows

Organization: TiE-Carolinas

Event Name: Monthly Dinner Event: "Show Me The Money"

Date(s): Jan 24, 2006 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location: Brier Creek Club House Brier Creek Club House

400 Club Hill Drive in Raleigh, NC



Because there is a limited capacity for this event, advanced registration is strongly recommended and inquiries may be made at info@tie-carolinas.org.



