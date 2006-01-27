Midwest Aviation Company uses Ventriloquism to raise money for the Children of Military Personnel lost in Combat.

Ottawa, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- United States Aviators is an aviation company that sells pilot supplies and aviation products while raising money for scholarships for the children of Military Personnel that have been lost in Combat.



United States Aviators attends airshows through the spring and summer month, at these airshows United States Aviators uses ventriloquism to attract attention.



There is an Eagle ( Eugene ) the Main Mascot, Griz Lee is a bear that loves to fly and Finally there is Glen that is almost 110 years old and tells aviation stories for both world wars.

