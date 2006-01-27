River City Internet Group Expands Network Presence and Connectivity

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- River City Internet Group (http://www.rcig.net), today announced the expansion of its network to include a presence in St. Louis’s leading, downtown based, “Telco Hotel” The Broadband Exchange Building. River City is supplementing its’ new presence at the Broadband Exchange Building with a point to point OC-12 from Verizon Business (formerly MCI) back to its’ primary Data Center located in the Westport area of St. Louis.



River City’s expansion will meet the demands of its growing business units and clients for enhanced Disaster Recovery, SIP/VOIP connectivity, access to the Voice Peering Fabric, offsite storage for e-backups, and enhanced dual-site collocation clustering. By deploying an OC-12 connection to support its two data centers, River City can now move data between them at 600Mbps and the connection is designed to easily upgrade to GigE. The ultra-broadband connection will be supported by River City’s newly purchased ECI Telecom’s ST 200 Edge router platform to consolidate its switching, routing and subscriber management.



“By enabling MPLS, we can prioritize traffic based on service and QOS between the two sites, their associated connectivity and traffic loads with maximum speed and efficiency” Said River City’s John Alden. “With our new presence at the carrier hotel and ultra-broadband interconnect to our Westport Data Center, our clients enjoy a substantial advantage in carrier/location diversity, speed, quality and ability to support new services like IPTV and VOIP” Alden furthered.



River City Internet Group offers Ethernet level Internet connections to over 80 buildings in the St. Louis area through its’ e-Port Metro-Ethernet service. Those clients, as well as the larger bandwidth hungry collocation clients of River City will quickly benefit from the expansion and ensuing route optimizations.



About River City Internet Group:

River City Internet Group (RCIG) is an Internet delivery system holding company with seven business units including Primary Network (http://www.primary.net), IntraISP (http://www.intaisp.com) , Online Gateway (http://www.olg.com), Neighborlink Broadband (http://www.neighborlinkbroadband.com) , E-Backups (http://www.e-backups.net), Hostirian (http://www.hostirian.com) and Network Performance Group (http://www.rcnpg.com). RCIG (http://www.rcig.net ) was founded in 2001 and invests in companies that are predominately focused on providing Enterprises and Carriers with Internet based products and services. In addition to traditional hosting and access services, RCIG offers, network monitoring and management, software development, wholesale back office and software services to Service Providers in the VoIP, IPTV, ISP, WISP and MVNO space.







