Former Massachusetts Registrar of Motor Vehicles joins Orbis Advisory Team

Marlboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- Orbis Integrated Solutions Inc. is a business consulting and technology integration firm which focuses on Investigative Solutions and Data Management Solutions. Orbis is pleased to announce that Kimberly Hinden has joined the company's advisory team. Hinden is the former Massachusetts Registrar of Motor Vehicles. At present, Hinden is Managing Partner of HuB Consulting LLC, a Public Relations and Government Relations firm. Orbis will greatly benefit from Hinden’s experience working with State Agencies, and in particular the Department of Motor Vehicles.



Orbis has been successful delivering leading-edge Investigative Solutions for homeland security, anti-terrorism and crime fighting solutions to government, law enforcement agencies and related commercial organizations.



Orbis developed solutions including –



• Blackberry PDA solution that offers a mobile wireless data query and messaging system that searches for people, phone, property, vessel, vehicles and conviction records.

• Algorithmic search technology that links duplicate, similar and fragmented records within and across multiple data sources.

• Statewide intranet based application for use by the State Police to search for motor vehicle registration and drivers’ records.

• High compression searchable CD-ROM database with 1,000,000 Department of Motor Vehicle records.



About Orbis Integrated Solutions, Inc.

Orbis Integrated Solutions is a business consulting and technology services firm that plans, designs, implements, and manages information technology to improve business performance for our clients. Orbis' principal drive is to work closely with our global clients to collaboratively deliver the best possible solutions to our customers. Orbis' collaborative model combined with industry, design, technology, and process expertise, allows clients to arrive at higher quality solutions faster and more cost- effectively. More information about Orbis can be found at http://www.orbis-is.com



About HuB Consulting LLC

HuB Consulting is a Public Relations and Government Relations firm that offers clients a different approach to consulting services. HuB Consulting, LLC was established in 2005 by Kimberly Hinden and Carlo Basile. Both Hinden and Basile held senior positions at the State of Massachusetts Government; Hinden’s most recent position at State Government was the Registrar of Motor Vehicles, and Basile was the Chief of Staff.



For more information, contact:



At Orbis Integrated Solutions:

Patrick Lee

Tel: (508) 251-1230

info@orbis-is.com



At HuB Consulting LLC:

Kimberly Hinden

Tel: (781) 433-0071

khinden@hub-consulting.com





