Rogers Funds LLC Commercial Lender Secures 100% financing for Apartment Complex

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- Linda Hogan, a loan officer with Rogers Funds LLC Commercial Mortgage lender, has announced that the firm recently closed $15,500,000 in commercial mortgage financing for an apartment complex in Boston, MA.



The 18,380 square foot building is leased by nineteen tenants. The borrower was looking for an interest only commercial mortgage with low downpayment. Rogers Funds LLC was able to structure 100% financing.



Linda Hogan, Commercial Mortgage loan officer of Rogers Funds LLC was the originator for this transaction.



About Rogers Funds LLC

Rogers Funds LLC (http://www.rogersfunds.com) is a national commercial mortgage loan lender for real estate projects between $300,000 and $200,000,000. Rogers Funds LLC is known for offering much higher Loan-to-value ratios than traditional lenders and banks.

