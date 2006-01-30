Rugged Inclinometers Take to the Field

Folcroft, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- Rieker Electronics has a new line of rugged inclinometers (or tilt indicators). The H5 Series of inclinometers provides both analogue 0-5 and 0-10V outputs or a digital serial (RS232) output in ranges up to +/-120 degrees. Designed for cranes, off-road forklifts, materials handlers and aerial lift equipment, the new H5 inclinometer series provide single axis inclination sensing in a rugged environmentally protected anodised aluminium housing.



The unit incorporates a liquid capacitive sensing element for exceptional vibration damping with integrated temperature compensation.



Angle ranges available are +/-30, +/-45, +/-60, +/-90 and +/-120 degrees.



Either output is linear with respect to the input angle directly.



The H5's analogue version provides both 0-5 and 0-10V outputs with a 12-30V DC input voltage.



An individual wire for each output is provided, allowing use of both at the same time.



The H5's serial output (RS232) transmits the angle, in decimal format, in a continuous stream of readings - 250ms per reading, 9600baud, 8 databits, no parity, 1 stop bit.



The H5 has a compact, familiar footprint making it easy to install.



Applications include boom angle indication, potentiometer replacement, and platform leveling - built for rugged harsh environments to provide accurate angle monitoring.

