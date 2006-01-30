SuperiorMetalProducts.com has annual Phifer Screen wire and screen frame box Sale

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- Superior Metal Products Company Incorporated, a leading wholesale manufacturer and supplier of components for Vinyl-Aluminum Home improvement products will have its 5th annual Phifer Screen wire and screen frame box sale for Builders, Contractors, Installers and Home Improvement customer for the months of February and March of 2006. We like to think of these months as PHIFER months at Superior, per Tony Ellis, Sales Manager at Superior. Our customers stock up on screen frame in perparing their business for the coming warm months.



Phifer is the largest producer of fiberglass and aluminum insect screening for windows, doors and porches. Superior also stocks and sales, Phifer SunScreen, SunTex and SheerWeave suncontrol, window treatment products, PetScreen pet products, aluminum wire, steel wire and bronze wire, as well as, all types of industrial fabrics, wire cloth and wire mesh products.



The Screen Frame box sale ends March 31, 2006.



All contact should be made by phone at 1 800 445-1200 to Sales or go to our website http://www.superiormetalproducts.com to receive more information.



Types of screens:

insect screening - bug screens - sun control - energy efficient - PetScreen pet products

window treatments - Super Solar Screening - aluminum wire - filtration - bronze screen wire

pool fence - pool safety - pool protection - drawn wire - wire fabrics - steel wire - mesh

wire cloth - Phiferglass - window screens - window shading - Solar Insect Screening

reinforcements - door screen - porch screen - deck screening - patio screen



About Superior

Superior Metal Products Company, Inc.(http://www.superiormetalproducts.com) is a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of quality components for a variety of home improvement products. Superior's products include vinyl and aluminum windows, replacement windows, window screens, storm windows, doors, screen doors, security screen doors, storm doors, carports, patio covers, patio porch deck pool enclosures, patio rooms, screen enclosures, screen rooms, bulk screen wire, insect screening, insulated enclosures, sun room and carports.



Superior's commercial building products division manufactures protective aluminum walkway covers and canopies made to the industry standard construction speciation of "10530 Protective Covers" and "107300 Protective Covers".



Superior distributes to local dealers in thousands of communities across the country.



Additional information about Superior's Screen Frame Sale at http://www.superiorsunrooms.com/screen_frame_box_sale.html



Contact:

Marketing

Superior Metal Products Company, Inc.

116 Citation Court

Birmingham, AL 35209-6307

(205) 945-1200

(205) 945-9831 Fax

Email contact available on website

http://www.superormetalproducts.com

http://www.superiorsunrooms.com

