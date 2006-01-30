Del Mar Hills Academy Celebrates Mozarts 250th Birthday with Classics for Kids, the Magic Flute at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- As part of the worldwide celebrations of the great composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 250th birthday, Del Mar Hills Academy is conducting an all-school field trip to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido to see a Classics for Kids performance of “The Magic Flute”. The Academy has established an outstanding music program under the direction of music teacher Jodi Neilson, who was awarded the Del Mar Union School District Teacher of the Year in 2004 in recognition of her leadership and excellence. Currently, Ms. Neilson serves as the San Diego Arts Network representative for the entire Del Mar Union School District. Providing learning opportunities beyond the classroom to every student are part of the Del Mar Hills Academy SMArT philosophy and interactive approach to learning.



The Classics for Kids production of “The Magic Flute” features Dana Mambourg Zimbric leading the Classics Philharmonic, a professional, adult orchestra that performs exclusively for families and children in San Diego. City Ballet dancers will perform choreography created by that company’s resident choreographer, Elizabeth Rowe Wistrich, and opera vocalists will sing excerpts of Mozart’s opera. Led by a comical bird catcher and his magic flute, Prince Tamino must save Princess Pamina from the Queen of the Night. Children of all ages will discover the world of opera through this visually exciting and colorful performance.



Founded in 1994 by Marion Sciré, Classics for Kids is devoted to providing accessible, professional, and educational music performances for children in order to develop a lifelong participation in and appreciation for the performing arts. Classics For Kids performs original programs for student and family audiences each year, often collaborating with other regional performing arts organizations to present the highest possible quality of performance.



Additional information on Classics for Kids performances and tickets for “The Magic Flute” can be can be obtained by calling call Classics for Kids at (619) 435-9111 or online at www.classics4kids.com.



Del Mar Hills Academy has established a curriculum that provides unique learning opportunities for public school students. In recognition for its excellence, the Academy has received both the National Blue Ribbon and California Distinguished School awards. At Del Mar Hills Academy we are preparing our students to lead the way in addressing the challenges of the 21st Century. To learn more, please visit our website at www.delmarhills.com.



