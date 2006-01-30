Duxbury Ma Real Estate Office, Century 21 Abigail Adams, the South Shore’s oldest real estate office, celebrates its Open House Reception with newly remodeled location.

Duxbury, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- Century 21 Abigail Adams is inviting clients, politicians, local business owners and the media to join them in celebrating the remodeling of their office located in Duxbury, Ma. This marks a great turning point for Century 21 Abigail Adams as this location etches closer to its 100th year of exceptional quality service to Duxbury and all of the South Shore.



Century 21 Abigail Adams recently purchased the office from Century 21 Walker Bros., who was originally founded in 1909. The original Century 21 office is the longest running real estate office in the South Shore. This office was established before Duxbury blossomed into a sought after, year-round location. Today the company has matured, encompassing four offices strategically located throughout the South Shore in Norwell, Marshfield, its flagship location in North Quincy, and now in Duxbury.



Over the years, Century 21 Abigail Adams has expanded and diversified its services to respond to the rapidly changing real estate market. During the past year, under the command of new Broker/Owner Jayne Magown, this Duxbury office has more than quadrupled its market share and has had sales of over $12 million dollars in 2005, up from only $1.6 million in 2004.



“This Open House Reception marks a new beginning for our Duxbury office,” states Jayne Magown, Broker/Owner of Century 21 Abigail Adams. “Our goal is to build a feeling of community and enhance the pride our residents and local business owners have for the town of Duxbury.”



Century 21 Abigail Adams will be holding their Open House Reception on January 26th, 2006 from 6-8pm at 49 Depot Street, Duxbury, MA. 02332. This event is open to the public, media, local business owners or anyone looking to network in their community. To RSVP, please contact Shirlene Mazzilli at our Duxbury office, (781) 934-2500.



Our mission is to consistently provide a superior level of service for our customers, clients and investors. Century 21 Abigail Adams, offers full-service real estate capabilities, specializing in Residential Properties, Fine Homes and Estates sales in Duxbury and the surrounding South Shore areas. Our office number is (781) 934-2500 or log on to http://www.C21AbigailAdams.com



