SATORI GROUP SERVES A HEALTHY BUDGETING AND REPORTING SOLUTION TO BARILLA AMERICA

Strong Industry Experience, Competitive Pricing, and Product Flexibility Steam the Competition



Conshohocken, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- Satori Group, Inc., a leader in pervasive business performance management (BPM) solutions and business intelligence (BI) software for the middle market, today announced that Barilla America has purchased proCube™ for Budgeting and Reporting and the OneGlance™ dashboard to accurately monitor and understand their business performance. The Barilla Group, whose brands include Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pavesi, Voiello, Wasa, Misko (Greece), Filiz (Turkey), and Yemina and Vesta (Mexico), is a worldwide leader in the pasta category.



“We view this business performance management project with Barilla America as a win-win scenario given our experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Barilla’s demand-driven environment and use of the JD Edwards software parallel the environment at Snyder’s of Hanover--a leader in the snack food industry and one of Satori’s key CPG customers,” said Robert J. Kabel, President and COO, Satori Group. “The flexibility of the proCube BPM application and our competitive pricing enable us to provide our clients with the right combination of pre-packaged components, quality, and value. Our building-block approach to delivery allows Barilla to adopt the solution in increments and quickly leverage the most critical components for performance-based information about their business. proCube’s a great fit for Barilla, and we look forward to working with their team.”



“The results of the 2006 BPM Pulse Survey show that many organizations are choosing to implement individual components of BPM as a first step. Budgeting and operational analytics top the list of components to be deployed, with dashboards following close behind,” said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners. “Software vendors like Satori Group, who are able to deliver these key components, combined with industry-specific knowledge built into a packaged product targeting the needs of a specific vertical market, are likely to find themselves in a differentiable competitive position.”



“Barilla’s rapid growth is to be attributed to our devotion to quality and 100% commitment to customer satisfaction. From our earliest discussions with Satori, they emerged as the leader with the depth of knowledge and commitment to satisfaction to make us succeed in this BPM project,” said Beata Ostrovsky, Director of Financial Reporting, Barilla America. “To grow in this industry, we need to intelligently respond to the ever-changing demands of our business. We’re counting on proCube’s ability to provide actionable information about our markets, channels, and product lines via an Excel-based interface and dashboards, and we’re confident Satori’s the one to get us there.”



About Barilla

Since 1877, Barilla has been producing pasta and other grain-based foods for consumers around the world. The company’s basic operating principle has been to make these healthy products affordable to all, no matter where they might be. Barilla has remained true to its entrepreneurial roots over the past four generations, by combining ancient Italian traditions with cutting-edge technological advances. The result is a globally successful company, built on a foundation of principles that allow for continuous growth to reach ever-expanding goals. The Barilla Group – whose brands include Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pavesi, Voiello, Wasa, Misko (Greece), Filiz (Turkey), Yemina and Vesta (Mexico) and Academia Barilla – is the first Italian food group, headed by the Barilla family for over 125 years. The Group has 27 factories (15 in Italy and 12 abroad).



About Satori Group, Inc.

Satori Group, Inc. is a leader in pervasive business performance management (BPM) solutions and business intelligence (BI) software for the middle market. Through a variety of applications including Microsoft® Office applications, Adobe® PDF files, or a Web browser, proCube™ automates planning, reporting and analysis and extends the organization’s ability to reach a broader constituency of information users. By capturing isolated data stored in financial and operational systems, proCube’s industry-focused applications empower users across the enterprise to access actionable information for up-to-the-minute business insight. Satori’s world-class team offers proven consulting, training, integration, and extensive product and user support services for each client engagement.



Satori’s content expertise and business performance management solutions address the needs of several key verticals including: consumer packaged goods/retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, legal, manufacturing, and professional services. To learn more about Satori’s industry-focused solutions, read our success stories, and make arrangements for a proCube OneGlance demonstration, visit www.satorigroupinc.com and call us at 610-862-6300.



