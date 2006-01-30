What Virtual Assistants Make and What They Charge: The Accent News Group Reveals the Numbers

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- In the January 2006 issue of Accent, Ramona Goutiere of the Accent News Group explores virtual assistant finances: what VAs make, what VAs charge, and what VAs can do to earn more.



In “Virtual Reality: Revenues and Rates” (available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com), staff writer Ramona Goutiere unveils the financial basics of VA businesses. She describes average industry incomes and average fees charged for services, compares VA rates with the rates of non-virtual professionals, and provides some practical tips from an industry expert on how VAs can get ahead.



The article is based on “Special Report: A Comprehensive Study of the Virtual Assistance Industry — Demographics, Profiles and Pricing,” by the Brenner Information Group (http://www.BrennerBooks.com). Sponsored by The Alliance for Virtual Businesses (http://www.allianceforvirtualbiz.com), this 2004 study made in-depth rate and revenue information available to the virtual assistance industry for the first time.



“I wanted to do two things with this story,” noted Goutiere, owner of Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com), a virtual assistance firm. “First, I wanted to provide a financial snapshot of the VA industry based on a report that’s an industry standard. Second, I wanted to get some practical advice from Robert Brenner, head of the Brenner Information Group, on how VAs can make more money. The insights Mr. Brenner shared with Accent are right on target.”



Accent’s entire January 2006 edition is devoted to finances. Readers will also find articles on:



• Making online banking work for you

• It’s tax season — are you ready?!

• Using independent contractors to leverage your business

• Getting paid online: collecting your money through cyberspace



Readers may view the current issue in PDF or HTML on the website, as well as review previous editions. They may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



In February the Accent news team will focus on marketing. Articles will cover such topics as creative marketing techniques, press releases and search engine optimization.



Started in summer 2005, Accent delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual entrepreneurs that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.DavisVA.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



To learn more about Accent, visit http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com or contact:



Evalyn (Evy) Williams

Accent News Group

Augusta, GA 30906

info@EmphasisOnSuccess.com

http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com

Phone: 011.706.294.0765





