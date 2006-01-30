Hummer H3 - The New 2005 Hummer From General Motors

Gothenburg, Sweden January 24 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- Since the Hummer H3 was released in 2005, it has managed to become a highly popular SUV that is appreciated during city driving as well as off-road. The Hummer H3 has become famous for its outstanding capability of traversing obstacles in dirt tracks and has a 37.5 degree approach angel. The vehicle utilizes a GMT345 platform; a construction based on the GMT355 found in GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado pickup trucks.



When you purchase a Hummer H3 you get a high performance 2-speed 4WD system that is electronically controlled. While driving, you will be able to select between high and low to accommodate for highway driving as well as off-road conditions. During off-road driving, you will gain extra control and save fuel thanks to the single-wheel traction control.



The engine found in a Hummer H3 is a Vortec 3500 with a 5-speed manual transmission. There is also un optional 4-speed automatic transmission for those who prefer that. According to estimations made by the manufacturer, General Motors, a Hummer H3 has a gas mileage of 16 km during city driving and 20 km on the highway.



The Hummer H3 is an ideal SUV for families since its safe, reliable and offers plenty of passenger space. The vehicle is equipped with dual front air bags that are controlled by the weight of the driver and front seat passenger. This design makes the Hummer H3 safer for children compared to cars that lack this safety mechanism. When purchasing a Hummer H3 you can also get optional head curtain side air bags that prevent damages during side collisions. The head curtain side air bags in a Hummer H3 will extend all the way from the roofline to the line of the seat belt. Curtain side air bags can protect front and rear seat passengers.



Another safety feature in the new Hummer H3 is the so called 6G OnStar, a transmitter that will automatically send your current location to the OnStar Advisor. In case of an accident, or if you need assistance due to any other factor, your Hummer H3 will be rapidly found. This is naturally also highly useful in case of theft. OnStar service is useful even during minor inconveniences, such as the accidental locking of your keys inside the car. As you contact the OnStar Advisor, the company will open your car door by transmitting a radio signal. You can also have the horn and head lights activated if you are having trouble finding your Hummer H3 in the parking lot.



