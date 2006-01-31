CDM Fantasy Sports Launches 2006 Diamond Challenge Fantasy Baseball

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2006 -- CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com) today announced the launch of their 2006 Diamond Challenge Fantasy Baseball game (http://www.diamondchallenge.com ). The fantasy game is the oldest “Rotisserie-style salary cap” game in the country having been first offered in 1992.



The 2006 Diamond Challenge offers a $25,000 cash grand prize and over $500,000 in cash prizes. Each team owner selects a team of 40 players and competes against 24 other teams in a league which has a first prize of $750.00. Each team owner also competes in a division of 250 teams for a $2,000 cash prize.



“We are excited to offer the Diamond Challenge Fantasy Baseball game for the 15th year,” said CDM Fantasy Sports’ President Carol D. Matthews. “We are also excited to be offering our new CDM Sports Club (http://club.cdmsports.com/) this year which increases the league prizes by 50% for all Club members,” Matthews furthered.



CDM Fantasy Sports offers a total of 8 different baseball games for all skill levels and budgets. You can see all of CDM Fantasy Sports’ baseball games at http://www.cdmsports.com/baseball/.



About CDM Fantasy Sports



CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since 1992 for some of the most respected names in the national sports media, including USA TODAY, Sports Weekly, The Hockey News, The Golf Channel and The Sporting News, for major Internet entities such as MSNBC, Snap and The Lottery Channel, as well as under the CDM brand. The company currently offers baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf and auto racing games that can be played via a variety of methods, including phone, mail, email, fax and the Internet. CDM also owns and operates the fantasy news site The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) and the TQ Stats League Manager site (http://www.tqstats.com).



