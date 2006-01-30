Infogain Announces New Offices in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Los Gatos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- Infogain, a leader in software development, IT consulting, integration, and customer knowledge solutions, today announced their new office location in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, Infogain would like to announce that it has selected Mr. Joe Neimann as Eastern Regional Vice President of Sales



Together this partnership will enable Infogain to focus on establishing new client relations for their East Coast division and also to maintain their current solution provider base. Mr. Neimann has an impressive background in e-Business services, including Network Integration, Supply Chain and Knowledge Management along with achieving quota goals 38 consecutive quarters. Our new address in Charlotte North Carolina is: 9050 Summer Club Road, Charlotte, NC 28277. Joe Neimann can be contacted at (704) 544-2379.



About Infogain

Infogain, The Customer Knowledge Company, develops and delivers Customer Asset Strategies to increase tactical and strategic decision-making capabilities across the enterprise. As a leading provider of Dual-Shore Software Development, CRM, ERP, integration, and business intelligence services to the Global 2000 and ISVs, Infogain turns customer data into strategic knowledge that positively affects the entire enterprise. Established in 1990 with international offices, Infogain has a long-standing commitment to global delivery and is uniquely qualified to deliver end-to-end solutions through valuable strategy consulting services, application management offerings, and highly skilled engineering execution. Strategic and technology partners include Amdocs/Clarify, BEA, BroadVision, Cisco, Chordiant, Netezza, Oracle, SAP, and TIBCO.



Infogain, Los Gatos, California www.infogain.com



