Employee Project Clock Version 5 Released

Calgary, AB, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2006 -- CyberMatrix has released version 5 of Employee Project Clock, an easy to use employee project time tracking system. Employee Project Clock is useful for companies that must record the project work times of several employees from one or more workstations. Version 5 of Employee Project Clock contains several important improvements. The most significant change in version 5 is the addition of Microsoft Project export features. In addition, projects can now be easily edited right from the main screen. Referential integrity features have also been added.



Employee Project Clock has been designed to be easy to use. The interface is intuitive and clean. Employees can quickly enter their times and get right back to work. Employee time can be further broken down by selecting an optional client, project or task. Employees can also be split up into shifts. Administrators can manage projects and expenses and even build their own reports using the improved custom reporting feature.



Employee Project Clock runs on Windows 95, 98, ME, NT 4.0, 2000, XP and 2003 server. System requirements: Pentium, 32 MB RAM and 20 MB hard disk space.



Employee Project Clock costs $75 (US) for a single-user license. Multi-user and site licenses are available. Time-limited trial versions can be obtained free of charge from http://www.cybermatrix.com/.



