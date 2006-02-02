Cache RSS Feeds and Save Bandwidth

Hanover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/2/2006 -- FeedForAll is pleased to announce the release of rss2html Cache. This new module allows users of the rss2html.php script the ability to have their source RSS feeds cached, significantly speeding up the web page display time.



RSS or Really Simple Syndication, as it is commonly known, is a technology that gives webmasters the ability to to easily distribute and publish syndicated content on the Internet.



Rss2html.php is a free script, that converts RSS feeds into HTML web pages has been made freely available by NotePage, Inc. The rss2html.php script allows webmasters to display RSS feeds on their website.



The new rss2html Cache module will expedite the retrieval and conversion of RSS feeds into html web pages.



Once the feed is cached it will be read from the local hard drive for a specified amount of time. After the specified time has lapsed, the RSS feed will be fetched again. This allows the contents of the RSS feed being displayed to remain current, while expediting the whole process.



Additionally, the script reduces bandwidth usage. The bandwidth is reduced because the web server does not have to repeatedly fetch the same RSS feed from a remote server.



Another benefit to rss2html's new cache module is that on occasion a website will forbid access to their RSS feeds from websites or IP addresses that request the feeds too frequently. The rss2html cache module will assist in these situations, because RSS feed requests will be minimized.



The rss2html.php script is freely available from NotePage, Inc., makers of the popular RSS feed creation software, FeedForAll. The new rss2html cache module will be made available free of charge to all registered users of FeedForAll or FeedForAll Mac.



Additional details are available at http://www.feedforall.com/rss-cache.htm



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339.



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions.




