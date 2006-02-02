Furia Rubel Grows with Addition of Philadelphia-Area Brand Firm 20nine Design

Doylestown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/2/2006 -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. has been named public relations agency of record for 20nine Design Studios, LLC of Conshohocken, PA.



A four-year-old award-winning brand agency, 20nine Design Studios specializes in branding mid to large-size companies through web, print, and multimedia. 20nine services both national and regional clients in the tri-state area. 20nine Design Studios was recently listed number seven on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s list of top graphic design studios in metro Philadelphia. Greg Ricciardi founded 20nine in 2002 on the principals of quality design and brand-focused solutions while providing high customer satisfaction through direct designer–client contact with a bottom line: we are only effective when our clients are successful.



According to Greg Ricciardi, 20nine Design’s managing partner, “My vision is to improve the typical agency-client relationship through enhanced communication in the creative process. We provide a free-thinking, free-flowing environment. Our designers work hard and have fun. We have an in-house billiards league and play pool almost every day as a creative outlet.” Ricciardi said, “We hired Furia Rubel to help us continue our growth momentum in the Philadelphia region. Our company is well-known regionally but not in our own back yard. It’s time to raise some noise and establish our presence in the Philadelphia, five-county market.”



20nine has worked with such clients as Motorola, UPS, The Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers, Ballard Spahr Andrews & Ingersoll, Bentley Homes, the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, C&D Technologies, Malvern Preparatory School, Neoware Systems, Tasty Baking Company and many others.



Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. (http://www.furiarubel.com) is a Philadelphia-area integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, marketing and business development. The firm represents a wide range of clients including law firms, marketing agencies, non-profit associations, and business-to-business companies.



