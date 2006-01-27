Sussex Based Financial Advisers Sovereign Finance Celebrates 25 Years of Business at their London Road Offices

East Grinstead, West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 --Trevor Tupholme, Founding Partner, said “Over the years, we have arranged hundreds of millions of pounds worth of mortgages and loans for our clients, who now live all over the United Kingdom, and even won a national award (2002). We are very proud to be part of a vibrant East Grinstead scene and we will continue to sponsor the local sports and arts as much as we can”.



Chamber President, Dale Bulbrook, said, “It is wonderful to see a long established local business such as sovereign finance going from strength to strength in the centre of East Grinstead and on behalf of the Chamber, we wish them another 25 years of expansion”.



Managing Partner, Tom Shuster, commended the company’s staff, past and present, and also mentioned the value of the Hubbard Management System the company had used through the years. “Not every company survives two years, let alone 25. We believe it is our commitment to going that extra step in servicing our clients and the dedication of our staff which has enabled us to survive and expand through the years”.



Established in 1981, Sovereign Finance is now one of the leading mortgage and loan brokers in the South East of England, arranging over 15 million pounds worth of loans and mortgages annually. Sovereign Finance is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority.



