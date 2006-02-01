IPL/SiberLogic awarded major content management contract in UK

Concord, ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/1/2006 -- IPL, a UK supplier of software development, systems integration and consultancy services, and SiberLogic, a leading provider of innovative content technology, today announce the award of a major new contract by the British Educational Communications and Technology Agency (Becta), the UK government agency for information and communications technology in education, for the provision of an enterprise content management system.



The IPL solution is based on innovative technology from Toronto-based SiberLogic, a leader in XML/RDF/OWL-based content management. Their flagship product, SiberSafe CMS, combines robust, feature-rich content management with semantic knowledge modelling, which dramatically increases the efficiency of both the content development and content retrieval processes. The IPL/SiberLogic solution was selected for its unrivalled functionality and rich content taxonomy/ontology features, as well as representing excellent value for money.



Confirms Edward Taaffe, IT Consultant, on behalf of Becta: "It's important that Becta seek out and employ the most innovative solutions to their electronic communications and knowledge management needs, and have gone through a very stringent selection process to ensure they get a system which best supports these requirements."



"Becta is precisely the kind of forward-looking organisation that derives most benefit from our technology", states Ian Lee, VP, Sales & Marketing, SiberLogic, Inc. "The IPL/SiberLogic team is delivering an open, standards-based, and sophisticated content solution that will adapt to meet future needs."



As part of the contract, IPL and SiberLogic are also providing a broad range of services, including project management, implementation consultancy, installation support, and user training. Shaun Davey, IPL's Sales and Marketing Director, adds: "We are excited to have been selected to supply this important content management solution. We are aiming to provide Becta with not only the tools to manage their content, but to equip their staff with the capability to use those tools effectively."



The contract, which has been awarded under S-Cat terms, will commence in the first quarter of 2006.



