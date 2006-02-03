Apparel Decorators Looking For That Extra Edge Should Consider Rhinestones

ort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- You see it everywhere: bling. Specifically, rhinestone studded garments, purses, belts, jackets, and more. Apparel decorators who ignore this fashion trend do so at their own peril. Whether you’re an embroiderer or a screen printer, MESA Distributors makes it easy and affordable for you to add rhinestone setting to your business. Add rhinestones to a few of your sample embroidered garments or screen printed t-shirts, put them out front, and watch the new business roll in. People love rhinestones because they can look like a million bucks without breaking their budget.



The VHS-350 Rhinestone HOTFIX uses ultrasonic waves to melt the rhinestone adhesive and allows you to attach each piece. You simply hold the device in place and press the button. The dials allow you to adjust the power and duration of the ultrasonic vibration according to the thickness of the fabric.



The VHS-350 can adhere rhinestones to any type of fabric or surface including denim, belts, bags, T-shirts and fleece. It’s the perfect choice for handling small jobs and adding special effects to screen printing, embroidery, transfers, or digital direct to garment decorating. A few minutes of extra work to add rhinestones to an embroidered or screen printed item greatly increases the value of the item. Imagine the difference between a screen printed cat on a t-shirt, and the same shirt with a few rhinestones added for the cat’s eyes. Customers will love the added sparkle, and apparel decorators will love the added profit.



