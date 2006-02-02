Deadline Approaches for CDM Fantasy Sports’ 2006 Fantasy Auto Racing Game

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/1/2006 -- CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com) today announced the launch of their fantasy auto racing game – 2006 Free Fantasy Auto Racing (http://fantasyautoracing.cdmsports.com). The fantasy game is new this year.



The 2006 fantasy auto racing game offers a $3,000 cash grand prize and over $10,000 in cash prizes. The game is free to enter and each team owner gets 1 free transaction each week. Each team owner manages a garage of 5 NASCAR drivers and competes all year long for the cash prizes. At the end of the game, all teams are ranked by their drivers’ points to determine the cash prize winners.



“We are excited to offer the new Free Fantasy Auto Racing game this year,” said CDM Fantasy Sports’ President Carol D. Matthews. “Auto racing is the fastest growing fantasy sport and we believe this game is exactly what our customers are looking for,” Matthews furthered.



CDM Fantasy Sports offer a total of 3 different auto racing games for all skill levels and budgets. You can see all of CDM Fantasy Sports’ auto racing games at http://www.cdmsports.com/racing.



About CDM Fantasy Sports



CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since 1992 for some of the most respected names in the national sports media, including USA TODAY, Sports Weekly, The Hockey News, The Golf Channel and The Sporting News, for major Internet entities such as MSNBC, Snap and The Lottery Channel, as well as under the CDM brand. The company currently offers baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf and auto racing games that can be played via a variety of methods, including phone, mail, email, fax and the Internet. CDM also owns and operates the fantasy news site The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) and the TQ Stats League Manager site (http://www.tqstats.com).



Contact:

Charlie Wiegert

charlie@cdmsports.com

