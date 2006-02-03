Wedding Costs Shocks Couples in Today's Economy

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- "With the average cost of weddings at over $22,000, many couples need to find ways to have the wedding they've always wanted, but not the debt they don't need," says Wanda Lam of http://www.WeddingMoneySavingGuide.com.



Couples, who have set aside their savings or who have generous parents can consider themselves fortunate. However, if they are just getting by, then there is still hope.



Wanda says, "There are eight areas of a wedding that most of the money is spent and where most of the costs can be reduced."



One of these costs is liquor. Serving cocktails can become quite expensive. However, there are measures couples can take at the bar that will keep costs under control.



"There are also a few new wedding trends that couples should know about which can help them keep more of their hard-earned money in their own pockets," explains Wanda.



With one of these trends, getting the guest involved can reduce the cost of photography. "Not every couple will want to rely solely on this suggestion," admits Wanda, "But if they're on a tight budget it definitely will help them save money."



Wanda wants to make it clear that, "This is only the tip of the iceberg here. There are many more easy ways couples can save on their wedding expenses, not to mention the honeymoon."



About Wanda Lam:

Wanda coordinated the important aspects of her own wedding and assisted others in theirs. She has authored articles related to weddings.



