Sweet treats for Sweethearts

Milton, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/1/2006 -- Bella's Cookies, Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company, released this week their Valentines lineup for the upcoming holiday. Among the new additions are new cookies, giant cookie cakes, and an all natural chocolate box. Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days for chocolate and sweet sales, and current trends are showing that consumers are seeking out all natural and organic treats as alternatives to their counterparts.



On the day where romance is the focus of everyone’s attention, and cards, candlelit dinners and confections are the gifts of choice, Bella's Cookies of Milton introduces a lineup of special additions just for lovers... of sweets. "We like to offer something a little extra special on each holiday" said Mark Leishear (Director of Sales & Marketing) "this year it's the Chocolate Box." Sticking to the company's all natural and organic standards, Bella's chocolate box consists of nut clusters, truffles, coconut clusters, caramels, peanut butter cups & other chocolates. As for it's new cookies, Bella's released it's giant heart shaped cookie cakes, which are customized with specific messages through an all natural and organic butter cream icing & a new line of delectable sandwich cookies called "Debutantes." The Chocolate Box consists of 14 pieces and retails for $12, the cookie cakes $15, and the Debutantes are available by the dozen for $6. "The chocolate box and Debutantes will disappear right after Valentines Day, but the cookie cakes will stick around as we gear up for St. Patrick’s Day & the release of our 4th signature cookie" said Leishear.



Online sales of Valentine's Day-related items totaled $3.9 billion dollars in 2005, with candies and chocolates accounting for 49% of all items sold. With the addition of Bella's Cookies newest creations, sweets for your sweethearts... are a clean find.



Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company & specializes in the aforementioned as well as vegan breakfast cookies. Cookies and other products can be ordered by calling 302-684-8152 or visiting online at www.BellasCookies.com.



