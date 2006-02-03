MCSE, MCSA (70-284): uCertify announces 50% Pre-release Discount on new Exam Simulation

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- uCertify, a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for IT certifications, today announced the Pre-release of its new Exam Simulation for MCSA and MCSE exam 70-284. The full version will be released on February 28, 2006. The company offers 50% discount on purchases made before the release date. Customers can pre-order this Simulation now only for US $39.99 and save US $40.



A free evaluation version with a limited number of questions and study notes is also available for free download.



Exam 70-284 is a core requirement for MCSA: Messaging and MCSE: Messaging certifications. It also provides elective credit towards MCSA 2000 & 2003 and MCSE 2000 & 2003 certifications. The exam validates that the candidate has the skills required to implement and manage Microsoft Exchange Server 2003.



“The MCSA: Messaging credential is one of the most widely acknowledged IT certifications today. We have developed the Simulation for this Exam after extensive research, keeping in mind the latest objectives of this exam. I am fully confident that a candidate will acquire expertise and brush up his skills on the Microsoft Exchange Server by practicing the questions and by going through plenty of Technical Articles, How Tos… and Tips & Tricks provided with the Simulation.” Says Rajesh Srivastava, Quality Assurance Manager, uCertify.



The full version will contain 3 full-length tests containing 250 realistic questions and interactive pop quiz. It will enhance a candidate’s preparation by providing a number of customizable tests, based on individual needs. The Exam Simulation will also comprise more than 140 study notes for in-depth understanding of the topics covered.



These tests can be taken in two modes: Test mode and Learn Mode. The Test Mode provides actual test experience by restricting the time allowed to attempt all the questions. The Learn mode allows the candidate to view the correct answer and full explanation for each question during the tests. A detailed performance report is provided after each test so that the candidate can keep track of his progress and concentrate more on topics that seem difficult to him.



Another significant feature of the Exam Simulation is the Final Test, which helps the candidate measure the level of his preparations just before the real exam. It enables a candidate to test himself in real test taking environment so as to overcome the fear and anxiety one feels at the examination center. The new Exam Simulation comes with a ratings/feedback feature through which a user can submit his ratings or feedback about a particular question, an answer explanation, an article or the entire Test. It helps us know exactly what users need. The company will incorporate these suggestions in the next upgraded version that will be available free of cost to all the customers.



This Exam Simulation also comes with an unconditional pass guarantee by uCertify. A user can get full refund of his money is he fails the exam in the first attempt.



About uCertify



Conceived in 1996, uCertify.com specializes in the development of computer assisted test preparation software. The company provides exam simulation Practice Tests for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun, and other leading vendors. The Practice Tests are developed after rigorous research and innovations by a panel of highly experienced and certified authors to equip the aspirants with the latest and accurate study material for IT certifications.



Learn more about uCertify:




