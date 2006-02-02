EGAR Trading & Risk Systems: Two Years of Success in International Assets Holding Corp.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/2/2006 -- Following the two year success with International Assets Holding Corp. (INTL) – one of the well known companies specializing in market making and financial instruments trading on international markets, EGAR Technology is currently providing continued support of EGAR Trading & Risk Management systems for a variety of INTL offices.



The first module of the system (EGAR FX and Precious Metals solution) was installed by the end of 2003. Having found the system complying with their requirements, in 2004 INTL arrived at the decision to extend the scope of supply and acquired a separate EGAR Foreign Exchange solution.



Being convinced of EGAR solution effectiveness, in 2005 International Assets Holding Corp decided to purchase the perpetual license for EGAR Trading and Risk System.



Presently INTL is using EGAR Trading & Risk System to handle various activities: maintaining portfolio of trades, position monitoring, risk calculating, sensitivity analysis, customer limits tracking, generating confirmations and customer billing statements and access of remote company offices in London, New York and Orlando to the FX trading System.



Scott Branch, the President of International Assets Holding Corp states: “We are working with EGAR Technology for two years and highly appreciate their attention to our needs and requirements. I would like to point out, that the system, offered by EGAR, provides not only the complete front-to-back office automation, but it is also a business solution with a high level of integration into our business process.”



Gena Ioffe, Chairman and CEO of EGAR, continues: “International Assets Holding Corporation is a successful company, focused on international markets. Effectively using its capital and expertise, INTL seeks to facilitate wholesale, cross-border financial flows through market making and trading of international financial instruments. While working with INTL, we tried understand and meet all their business requirements, and hope, that our solution would help them in their activities and lead to further growth of the company”.



About EGAR Technology

EGAR Technology combines excellence in technology with capital market expertise to create sophisticated trading and risk management systems and solutions.



EGAR's applications offer cutting-edge, integrated and standalone front-, middle- and back-office trading and risk management systems. Additionally, EGAR has pioneered modular software - granting firms of all sizes the efficiency of a custom-built system with the affordability of off-the-shelf products. EGAR has built a global reputation for its user-friendly systems, which increase efficiency without sacrificing complexity.



EGAR has created solutions for some of the world's most important financial services firms, including RiskMetrics Group, Alfa-Bank, Bear Wagner Specialists, Calyon Financial (Credit Agricole), Sberbank, CIBC, Fimat (Societe Generale) and many others.

