Orbis Integrated Solutions Completes Law Enforcement Blackberry PDA Solution

Marlboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/2/2006 -- Orbis Integrated Solutions Inc. is a business consulting and technology integration firm which focuses on Investigative Solutions and Data Management Solutions, announced today the successful completion of the RIM Blackberry 7520 ™ wireless investigative solution. The wireless application also obtained approval from the Sprint / Nextel validation and verification process, and released on the Nextel National Network.



The wireless investigative solution provides a secure, transportable and cost-effective means for law enforcement agents to carry out investigative duties from the RIM Blackberry 7520 ™. Features on the wireless device include an intuitive image-based main menu, full color screen, easily navigable data entry fields, wildcard driven partial searching and detailed results. The application runs on the Java platform (J2ME) and utilizes a 3DES encryption model for added security. The application offers complete search functionality on people - name, address, SSN, phone, vehicles – plate, VIN, make, model, property, vessels and conviction records. This provides a substantial advantage for officers in the field.



Orbis has been successful delivering leading-edge Investigative Solutions for homeland security, anti-terrorism and crime fighting solutions to government, law enforcement agencies and related commercial organizations.



Orbis developed solutions including –



• Algorithmic “probabilistic” search technology that links duplicate, similar and fragmented records within and across multiple data sources.

• Statewide intranet based application for use by the State Police to search for motor vehicle registration and drivers’ records.

• High compression searchable CD-ROM database with 1,000,000 Department of Motor Vehicle records.

• Data management solution to overcome rapid and tremendous data growth by providing the archive/storage, indexing, compression, viewing / presentation and migration solutions to address these data growth issues.



For more information, contact:



At Orbis Integrated Solutions:

Patrick Lee

Tel: (508) 251-1230

info@orbis-is.com

