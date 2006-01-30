Softlayer Brings More Power To Customers With Dual Core Processor Technology.

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2006 -- Today SoftLayer Technologies announced the deployment of dual core processor technology from Intel and AMD. “The technology curve is shifting once again and SoftLayer is positioned to be the dual core specialist with the latest servers including Pentium D, Opteron, and Xeon,” said Steven Canale, Vice President of Sales.



Unlike the virtual core technology of the last generation, dual core chips have two physical cores on the same chip. Dual core processor technology delivers more speed and more power than their previous counterparts while allowing businesses to reduce application costs based upon physical CPU count.



“As technology requirements increase and multi-threaded applications shift to mainstream, the newer dual core technologies are packing a powerful punch for the price,” said Mr. Canale. ”With so many new features available including; 32-/64-bit computing ability, DDRII Ram, SATA II hard drives, and onboard IPMI 2.0 capability for advanced monitoring and management, our customers are excited to make the shift to the dual core servers.”



In addition to new hardware, SoftLayer also deploys enterprise class 64-bit operating systems and applications from Microsoft and Red Hat. According to Mr. Canale, the newer 64-bit operating systems are up to 20% faster running on the same hardware while retaining all 32-bit compatibility. “Couple these significant changes with the SoftLayer network-within-the-network approach and customers have access to a rock solid outsourced infrastructure.”



All SoftLayer server packages include rackspace, public and private networks, tier-one bandwidth, server grade hardware, enterprise software, industry leading security, and complete control through proprietary management systems. Packages start at $159 for dual core single processor servers and scale to $449 for dual core dual processor servers. Additionally, all customers receive custom bandwidth graphing capabilities including monitoring alerts.



About SoftLayer Technologies

Located in the INFOMART in Dallas, Texas, SoftLayer was formed in June 2005 by a team of industry executives seeking to deliver low cost next generation on-demand hosting services for the small to medium enterprise (SME). Utilizing proprietary software, coupled with the industry’s first network-within-a-network topology, the company delivers unprecedented power and control to securely manage IT environments while providing unparalleled scalability. For more information please visit www.softlayer.com or call 866.398.7638.



