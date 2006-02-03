250 Computer Diagnostic Tests on a Flash Drive

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- Micro2000(R), a leading developer of computer diagnostic tools, released MicroScope on a Stick(TM) – a USB drive version of the award winning computer diagnostic MicroScope software.



MicroScope on a Stick provides the power of MicroScope Diagnostic Software’s 250 diagnostic test routines in a convenient USB drive format. Hard drive testing, burn-in, memory tests, and system board tests - computer technicians troubleshooting PC’s can reduce the time spent on trouble tickets by having the PC diagnostic tools they need with them right on their keychain.



MicroScope on a Stick(TM) is compatible with computers supporting USB 2.0 and BIOS’s that recognize USB drives as a hard drive.



