PRI/Nadcap Accredits LTI for Stress Rupture Testing

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) recently expanded its scope of Nadcap accreditation with the Performance Review Institute (PRI). Stress rupture testing was approved by PRI and added to the laboratory’s materials test certificate. Copies of the accreditation certificates are available at http://www.labtesting.com.



Laboratory Testing Inc. is an A2LA and NADCAP accredited independent laboratory in business since 1984. The company specializes in metal and alloy testing, NIST-traceable calibration services, failure analysis and test specimen machining. A complete line of mechanical, chemical, metallurgical, dimensional and nondestructive testing services are used to inspect and analyze tubing, pipe, bar, plate, fasteners and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repairs, and replacement instruments and parts.





