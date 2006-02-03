Renee Grant-Williams Announces Date

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- Popular music’s most in-demand voice coach, Renee Grant-Williams, whose client list includes superstar artists including Bo Bice, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Faith Hill, Christina Aguilera, and Kenny Chesney has announced the date for her 8th Annual Vocal Master Class. This year’s intensive all-day workshop entitled Celebrate The Song will be held on Saturday, April 22nd. The event returns to last year’s location, W274, a state-of-the-art music venue and production facility in nearby Brentwood, Tennessee.



Grant-Williams, who is in constant demand by major record labels and entertainers, has created a unique, activity-packed seminar for singers of all skill and experience levels. From 9am to 5pm students will participate in technical training and hands-on instruction with Grant-Williams, as well as a panel discussion in the afternoon featuring music industry experts including hit songwriter Frank Myers, whose hits include “I Swear” (All 4 One/ John Michael Montgomery), “Front Porch Looking In” and “I’m Already There” (Lonestar), and “You & I” (Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle). The daytime events will be hosted by music critic and Country Weekly journalist David Scarlett.



During the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to perform a song to tracks and will receive an evaluation from a distinguished panel of music industry professionals. The Performance Showcase takes place from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm.



“I don’t feel that it’s my job to teach people how to sing,” says Grant-Williams, “My job is to teach singers how to remove the obstacles that prevent them from delivering the emotional message of their song that connects with their audience.”



Renee Grant-Williams is a graduate of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and was later on the faculty there, as well as at the University of California, Berkeley, where she served as the Director of the Division of Vocal Music.



Grant-Williams has appeared on numerous broadcast outlets including MTV, GAC, CMT, and has been quoted by and written for numerous print publications including Cosmopolitan, TV Guide, US Weekly, and Country Weekly. Grant-Williams was featured on last season’s Three Wishes on NBC and is slated to appear in an upcoming episode of ABC’s Extreme Makeover. The segment, which also features country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus is tentatively scheduled for a February airdate.



Grant-Williams provides voice training at her studio in Nashville. She is the author of Voice Power (AMACOM Books, NY), available wherever books are sold, and has recently released a three-part instructional DVD and warm-up CD that are available on her website.



Registration for this year’s Vocal Master Class with Renee Grant-Williams, “Celebrate The Song“ is $299 and tickets can be purchased by calling (615) 244-3280 or at www.MyVoiceCoach.com.



