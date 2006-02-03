EGAR Technology Provides Custom Options Tools, Calculators and Volatility Data for Innovative On–Line Broker “Tradeking”

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- “TradeKing”, a nationally licensed broker dealer with powerful online equity and option trading tools, has selected the services provided by a well-known on-line financial resource IVolatility.com, supported by EGAR Technology. The partnership offers TradeKing customers access to powerful option pricing and screening tools previously available only to professionals.



The services, supplied by IVolatility.com, one of the leading providers of options implied volatility data and analytical tools for options traders, include Historical and Implied Volatility Charts, Calculator Content, RT Options Scanner and the RT Strategy Scanner and Probability Calculator.



TradeKing’s CEO, Don Montanaro, said that “while launching TradeKing, we closely evaluated many data and services providers and IVolatility.com rose to the top in the options segment of the market. Their services, data and analytical tools for stock and index options are extremely powerful and easy-to- use. Their tools fit nicely into our online trading platform and provide market-leading capabilities for TradeKing customers who want to trade options. We’re very pleased to partner with them.”



Gena Ioffe, Chairman and CEO of EGAR, continues: “We think TradeKing is a very promising company, and are pleased to have them as a new client. We have wide experience in financial data field and many market-leaders among our clients, so we expect, that using the data and services that we are providing, TradeKing will take a strong position on the on-line trading market.”



About Trade King

TradeKing, is a nationally licensed broker dealer with powerful online equity and option trading tools including real-time portfolio information, advanced order entry, customized charting and alerts, free research and integrated news, stock, option and mutual fund screeners, volatility charts, a pricing probability calculator, enhanced option chains and interactive educational information. TradeKing offers among the lowest trading commissions on the Internet and enables its customers to trade and manage a full suite of investments, including stocks, traditional options, mutual funds, exchange traded funds, bonds and Treasuries.



About IVolatility.com

IVolatility.com is an award-winning, revolutionary data service that provides all the information required by equity options traders for pre-trade analysis, post-trade decision support and risk management. IVolatility.com’s database represents the most complete and accurate source of historical implied volatility (IV) and correlation data ever developed and can be accessed with a simple web browser or a direct data feed. The technology partner for IVolatility.com is EGAR Technology, Inc (www.egartech.com) a provider of trading, risk management, and custom development solutions for financial institutions.



