Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Distributes 500 Universal Guardian Cobra StunLights™ to Deputies and Detention Facilities in Launch of Major Pilot Program

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/2/2006 -- UNIVERSAL GUARDIAN HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB: UGHO), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation and global supply chain security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Leroy D. Baca have selected the Cobra StunLight™ to participate in a pilot program with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department wide program will provide officers with use-of-force alternatives while on patrol and in correctional facilities.



“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s pilot program is designed to determine how effectively the Cobra StunLight™ will reduce incidents of injury to suspects and deputies,” stated Commander Charles “Sid” Heal. “Our department will deploy 500 Cobra StunLights™ to deputies to replace standard flashlights and pepper spray used at detention facilities, jails, and while on patrol,” continued Commander Heal.



”The Cobra StunLight™ will provide the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with effective use-of-force alternatives while providing their deputies with the protection they deserve,” stated Michael Skellern, Universal’s CEO. “We are extremely pleased to have been selected to participate in this pilot program operated by one of the premiere law enforcement agencies in the country. We look forward to working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s commanders who continue to implement programs designed to protect their deputies and the citizens whom they serve,” continued Mr. Skellern.



About the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff, Leroy D. Baca, commands the largest sheriff’s department in the world, with nearly 16,000 personnel that have responsibility for an area of 467 square miles, protecting and serving a population of nearly 4 million people.



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple offensive and defensive use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today’s growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About ISR Systems

ISR Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, integrated and interoperable security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR systems provide automated decision support from its command and control centers to coordinate notification and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com



About SecureRisks Limited

SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today\'s most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiary companies Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



