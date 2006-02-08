The Roto Times Releases 2006 Fantasy Baseball Magazine

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/8/2006 -- The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com), an online information resource dedicated to fantasy sports, has announced the release of The Roto Times Guide to Winning Fantasy Baseball 2006, a 164-page annual magazine available on newsstands or through an online estore (http://www.cdmsports.com/estore/).



The third annual edition of the publication includes over 600 player profiles with projected stats for 2006, in-depth previews of all 30 teams, analysis of top prospects, and battle-tested strategy that brought home over $6,000 for one player in 2005. Additional features include a ranking of the top 100 players, a mock draft, cheat sheets, depth charts, editors’ picks and much more.



“We are thrilled that our readers continue to give us the opportunity to bring our product from their computer screens to their coffee tables,” said editor in chief Nate Ravitz. “Our writers and analysts have proved their expertise in numerous national events, and their insight gives our readers the best possible chance to win their own fantasy leagues.”



About The Roto Times



The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) is an online information resource dedicated to fantasy sports. Based in St. Louis, Mo., The Roto Times has been a leader in free online fantasy sports content since its launch in February of 2000. The company provides fantasy sports content for a number of other websites, most notably USATODAY.com.



Contact:

Nate Ravitz

nate@rototimes.com



