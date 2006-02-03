Voting is Open for The First Ever Software Vendor Awards!

Hanover, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- Voting is now open for the 2006 Software Vendor Awards. The Awards are sponsored by SoftwareMarketingResource.com and are designed to recognize the top Software Industry Vendors. The awards are the first of their kind and are designed to recognize those companies that provide superior service, innovation and support, to software developers and micro-isvs.



The Software Vendor Awards are broken into 15 categories and cover: e-commerce, affiliate programs, software protection, download sites, graphic design, search engine optimization, software submissions, press releases, file hosting, web hosting, software reviewers, software publishers, CD services, software organizations and newsgroups related to software. The award sub-categories are designed to recognize software industry vendors who excel at customer service, value and innovative implementation in each of the 15 categories.



Award nominations were held January 1-27, 2006. The top nominated vendors in each category will now be voted on by industry professionals. Voting for the top vendor in each category and sub-category will be held from February 1, 2006 to Midnight (EST) February 15, 2006. Winners will be announced in the Software Marketing Newsletter on March 1st. The nominees and winners will also be posted on the Software Marketing Resource website.



Software Marketing Resource's unique position in the industry, as an independent voice for software developers, make it the perfect place to host the awards. Software Marketing Resource prides itself on providing unbiased information about industry issues and events. Software Marketing Resource felt it was time to distinguish those vendors that provide superior, quality services to developers.



View the category descriptions and nominees: http://www.softwaremarketingresource.com/nominees-2006.htm



or to participate in the voting simply go to:



http://www.softwaremarketingresource.com/awards-voting.htm



