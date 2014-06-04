China Energy-Conservation Service Market Report - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --The "China Energy-Conservation Service Market Report, 2013-2017” predicted that the Total Output Value of China energy-conservation market in 2017 will reach RMB345.1 billion.



The output value of China Energy Conservation Service industry rose from RMB125.026 billion in 2011 to RMB165.337 billion in 2012. 3905 contract energy management projects were implemented in 2012 with a total investment of 50.572 billion yuan, increasing by 22.62% over 2011, and it achieved energy conservation equivalent to 17.7446 million tons of standard coal, correspondingly reduced over 44.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.



Get full details of report at: http://www.analyzefuture.com/china-energy-conservation-service-market



Geographically, the contribution rates of the output value of the eastern, central and western regions were 59.2%, 26.7%, and 14.1% respectively. The development in different regions is still not balanced, and the gap is obvious. Viewed by enterprise scale, there are 6 enterprises with more than RMB1 billion output value, 18 with over RMB500 million, 83 with more than RMB100 million. Among them, 12 companies invested more than RMB500 million in contract energy management, and 46 invested more than RMB100 million.



Table Of Contents:



1. Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011- 2013

1.1 China's GDP

1.2 Industrial added values

1.3 Investment in Fixed assets

1.4 Import and Export

1.5 Total Volume of Retail Sales

2. Energy-Conservation Services Overview

2.1 Definition

2.2 Related Policies

2.3 Market Participants

3. Size of the Energy Conservation Services Market

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Application fields

3.3 Development Trend

3.4 Competition Patter

4. Market Segments

4.1 Waste Heat Power Generation

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Business Model

4.1.3 Competition Pattern

4.1.4 Growing Trend

4.2 Electric Motor Energy Conservation

4.3 Amorphous Alloy Transformer

4.4 Building Energy Conservation

5. Major Companies

5.1 Sinoma Energy Conservation Ltd.

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Business Performance

5.1.3 Dynamics

5.2 Shenwu Corp



