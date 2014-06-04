World X-Ray Equipment Market to Grow 5.7% Annually from 2014 to 2018 - Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Global demand for X-ray equipment is forecast to expand 5.7% p.a. between 2014 and 2018. China, Germany, Iran, Japan, and the United States are considered the highest potential markets in the coming years.



According to recently published research conducted by a leading international market research company, Global Research & Data Services, the expansion of the global X-ray equipment industry is forecast to reach 5.7% p.a. in the coming years. Between 2007 and 2013 the market increased with an average annual growth of 5.4%. Currently, medical X-ray equipment account for 52.6% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between non-medical X-ray equipment (22.4%), X-ray tubes (17.8%), and dental X-ray equipment (7.2%).



China, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States represent the largest X-ray equipment markets while the strongest annual growth is forecast to occur in Iran (15.1%), Moldova 13.4%), Lithuania (13.2%), Latvia (13.2%), and Sri Lanka (13.1%).



X-ray equipment market size compared to market growth in different countries.



Based on in-house analysis and an advanced model which takes into consideration the actual market size, trends, forecast market growth, and changes in the market environment, Big Market Research calculates the Market Potential Rates, the predicted market potential of the country in the coming years. The larger the Market Potential Rate, the more potential the market has in the coming years; and conversely, the smaller the rate, the less potential the market is considered to have in the future. Based on these Market Potential Rates, the top 20 highest potential X-ray equipment markets in the coming years are:



Ranking Country Market Potential Rate



1. United States 0.71

2. China 0.34

3. Japan 0.22

4. Germany 0.20

5. Iran 0.16

6. Moldova 0.13

7. Lithuania 0.13

8. Latvia 0.13

9. Thailand 0.13

10. Sri Lanka 0.13

11. Panama 0.13

12. Ireland 0.13

13. Indonesia 0.12

14. Bolivia 0.12

15. France 0.12

16. Chile 0.12

17. United Kingdom 0.11

18. Ukraine 0.10

19. South Korea 0.10

20. India 0.09



The market information is based on new industry data reports recently published by Big Market Research. The reports offer the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation, trends, and future outlook for X-ray equipment in the world and individually for the following countries:



Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam



The reports include historic market data from 2007 to 2013 and forecasts until 2018 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.



The latest market data for this research include:



- Overall X-ray equipment market size, 2007-2018

- X-ray equipment market size by product segment, 2007-2018

- Growth rates of the overall X-ray equipment market and different product segments, 2007-2018

- Shares of different product segments of the overall X-ray equipment market, 2007, 2013 and 2018

- Market Potential Rates of the overall X-ray equipment market and different product segments



The product segments analyzed in the data reports include:

Dental X-ray equipment

Medical X-ray equipment

Non-medical X-ray equipment

X-ray tubes



The reports answer the following questions:

- What is the current size of the X-ray equipment market in the world and in different countries?

- How is the X-ray equipment market divided into different product segments?

- How are the overall market and different product segments growing?

- How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

- What is the market potential compared to other countries?



