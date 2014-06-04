Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Over the next few days hundreds of holistic nurses and other members of the American Holistic Nurses Association are expected to descend upon Portland for AHNA’s 34th Annual Conference. Entitled “Through the Looking Glass: A Vision of Holistic Leadership,” the gathering is being held June 5-8, 2014 at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, OR.



The purpose of this conference is to enable holistic nurses to develop and refine knowledge and skills designed to consciously impact healthcare transformation. Holistic nurses will leave this conference with an awareness of internal and external environments and an increased commitment to a collective voice for healing. Attendees will also enjoy early morning activities such as Yoga and Qigong and can participate in a silent auction and optional Portland tours, including: Rose Festival Events, a Healing Gardens Tour and Guided Walking Tours of the Portland area.



Speakers this year include the following:

- Keynote speaker, Dr. Christine Tanner, RN, PhD, FAAN - is the Interim Dean and A.B. Youmans Spaulding Distinguished Professor at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Nursing.



- Endnote speaker, Bonnie Wesorick, RN, MSN, FAAN - is the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of the Clinical Practice Model Resource Center (CPMRC).



- Veda Andrus, EdD, MSN, RN, HNC – served as Founder and President/CEO of Seeds and Bridges Center for Holistic Nursing Education along with co-creating The Certificate Program in Holistic Nursing.



- Linda Lewis, RN, MSA, NEA-BC, FACHE - the Director of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and its internationally acclaimed Magnet Recognition Program.



- Marie Shanahan, BSN, RN, HNC - is the founder and President of The Birch Tree Center for Healthcare Transformation.



AHNA strives to give conference attendees endless opportunities. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with holistic colleagues and gain new contacts in a refreshing way. Attendees will also have the opportunity to check out the Exhibit Hall, where they will examine and evaluate the latest developments in services, modalities and equipment in the holistic field, presented and sponsored by top exhibitors. Up to 19 contact hours are available for nurses through education sessions, which provide valuable clinical information and new nursing knowledge.



All are welcome to attend: staff, nurses, educators, administrators and other healthcare practitioners from all specialties. Experience the healing value of holistic community, networks, sharing circles and mentorship.



For more information about the conference, please visit www.ahna.org/Conference. The conference brochure can be found online at http://www.ahna.org/Portals/4/docs/Conference/brochure.pdf.



About AHNA

Since its founding in 1981, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) – a non-profit professional membership organization - has increasingly become the definitive global voice for holistic nursing for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals around the globe.



The organization’s primary mission is to advance holistic healthcare by increasing awareness, education and both professional and personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals, and the public.



Over the past 34 years AHNA has consistently delivered valuable resources, improved educational tools, and offered superior networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding universe of healthcare professionals. AHNA currently services almost 4,500 members through 130 local chapters/networks both in the U.S. and abroad.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



The American Holistic Nurses Association’s Education Provider Committee is accredited as a provider of continuing nursing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Commission (ANCC) on Accreditation.



MEDIA NOTE: Speakers and AHNA executive board members are available for discussion and/or interview before, during, or after the conference.