ETO Manufacturers Control Costs: 60% in Job Throughput Time

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- According to Stephen Carson, Executive Vice-President of Visibility Corporation, “Once ETO (engineer-to-order) manufacturing clients modularized their product design and introduced configurators wherever possible; using VISIBILITY Features and Options, the manufacturer was able to provide its estimators and order processors with pre-designed product elements, allowing initial product requirement identification without engineering involvement. The exercise of developing options allowed engineering to reduce many of the incremental product variations and replace them with modularized selections that still filled customer requirements without demanding extensive per-job design efforts.”



By taking advantage of the integrated nature of VISIBILITY, along with revamping approaches to product design and information hand-offs, this manufacturer was able to:



• Support the same variety of marketplace needs with a simplified product design approach

• Reduce product design time by 40%

• Pass product information to material and production planning earlier and in the correct sequence, resulting in a 60% reduction in overall job throughput time.

• The to-order capabilities of VISIBILITY have enabled the customer to optimize product design, improve customer interaction and satisfaction, and gain control of the design and production cycles.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility\'s Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility

http://www.visibility.com

Jaclyn Aldrich

978-694-8000





