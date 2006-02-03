Datacraft Solutions’ CEO Marotta Wins Praise at Funding Conference

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 -- Datacraft Solutions, Inc. based in Durham, NC, (www.datacraftsolutions.com) announced that President & CEO Matthew Marotta spoke at the TiE-Carolina event entitled, “Show Me the Money” on January 24th a part of an enlightening discussion with CEOs of Triangle-based companies that recently secured first round of funding. The panel consisted of Greg Burnell of 6th Sense Analytics, James Hinderliter of Stonewall Networks, and Matthew Marotta of Datacraft Solutions, who shared their latest experiences in an informative session moderated by Chris Matton of Kilpatrick Stockton.



The event was held at the Brier Creek Club House Brier Creek Club House located at 9400 Club Hill Drive in Raleigh, NC. Marotta’s contribution to the event received great praise throughout the filled dinner event.



Datacraft Solutions is the leading digital kanban solution worldwide. Datacraft Solutions has a vast client base including Pacific Scientific, Outokumpu, and Follett Ice. The Intelligent Supply Chain solution is growing exponentially. Matthew Marotta founded Datacraft Solutions, an application service provider that develops powerful software applications to automate complex business processes. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.



