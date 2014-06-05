World Agrochemical and Pesticide Market to Grow 8.7% Annually from 2014 to 2018 - Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --Global demand for pesticides and agrochemicals is forecast to expand 8.7% p.a. between 2014 – 2018. Azerbaijan, China, India, Turkey, and the United States are considered the highest potential markets in the coming years.



According to recently published research conducted by a leading international market research company, Global Research & Data Services, the expansion of the global agrochemical and pesticide industry is forecast to reach 8.7% p.a. in the coming years. Between 2007 and 2013 the market increased with an average annual growth of 9.8%. Currently, herbicides, plant-growth regulators, and anti-sprouting products cover the largest part of the world market accounting for 41.5% of the demand while the remaining market share is divided between insecticides (27.1%), fungicides (21.5%), disinfectants (3.4%), and other agrochemicals and pesticides (6.5%).



China, France, Germany, India, and the United States represent the largest agrochemical and pesticide markets while the strongest annual growth is forecast to occur in Azerbaijan (18.2%), Egypt (15.6%), Macedonia (15.4%), Turkey (14.4%) and Moldova (13.8%).



Agrochemical and pesticide market size compared to market growth in different countries.



To Get Full Access of Report visit:http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/agrochemical-and-pesticide-s-in-the-world-to-2018--size-trends-and-forecasts-market



Based on in-house analysis and an advanced model which takes into consideration the actual market size, trends, forecast market growth, and changes in the market environment, Global Research and Data Services calculates the Market Potential Rates, the predicted market potential of the country in the coming years. The larger the Market Potential Rate, the more potential the market has in the coming years; and conversely, the smaller the rate, the less potential the market is considered to have in the future. Based on these Market Potential Rates, the top 20 highest potential agrochemical and pesticide markets in the coming years are:



Ranking Country Market Potential Rate

1. China 0.79

2. United States 0.38

3. India 0.20

4. Azerbaijan 0.18

5. Turkey 0.17

6. Egypt 0.16

7. Macedonia 0.15

8. Moldova 0.14

9. Ghana 0.14

10. Germany 0.12

11. Ukraine 0.12

12. France 0.11

13. Malaysia 0.11

14. Slovakia 0.11

15. Poland 0.11

16. Senegal 0.11

17. Philippines 0.10

18. Morocco 0.10

19. Italy 0.09

20. Estonia 0.09



The leading players on the global agrochemical and pesticide market are considered to be companies like Abonos Colombianos S.A., BASF, Bayer, Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH, Bunge Fertilizantes S.A., Cheminova A/S, Chemtura, Chimical Regulations Directorate, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Copebrás Ltda., Dainihon Jochugiku Co.,Ltd., Dongbu Farm Hannong Co., Ltd., Dow, Dupont, Elders Rural Services, Fmc Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd, Genencor International Inc, Guizhou Pingba Shunfeng Co., Ltd., H Bröring GmbH & Co KG, Iharabras S.A. Indústrias Químicas, ISK Americas Inc, J.R. Simplot Company Lathrop Plant, Lubrizol Ltd., Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd, Monómeros Colombo Venezolanos S.A., Monsanto, Motomco Limited, Nufarm Indústria Química e Farmacêutica S.A., Petrokimia Gresik, PT, Pride's Corner Farms Inc, Rohm and Haas Singapore (Pte.) Ltd., Summit Agro International, Ltd., Syngenta, Timac Agro Indústria e Comércio de Fertilizantes Ltda., Tsunami Plant Protection (Pty) Ltd, Ultrafértil S.A. Indústria e Comércio de Fertilizantes, United Phosphorus Limited, and Willert Home Products, Inc.



The market information is based on new industry reports recently published by Global Research & Data Services. The publications offer the most up-to-date perspective on the actual market situation, trends, leading companies, and future outlook for agrochemicals and pesticides in the world and individually for the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam



The studies include historic market data from 2007 to 2013 and forecasts until 2018 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other industry professionals looking for key market insights in a readily accessible and clearly presented format.



The market studies help identify:

- What is the size of the global agrochemical and pesticide market?

- What is the size of the agrochemical and pesticide market in different countries around the world?

- How are the markets divided into different product segments?

- Which products are growing fast?

- How have the markets been developing?

- What does the future look like?

- What is the market potential?

- Which major companies are operating in the market?



Product segments analyzed in the studies:

Disinfectants

Fungicides

Herbicides, plant-growth regulators, and anti-sprouting products

Insecticides

Other agrochemicals and pesticides



Similar Market Studies

Takasago: Global Challenges, Technological Capabilities, Marketing Tactics, and Strategic Direction in the Flavor and Fragrance Industry

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/takasago-global-challenges-technological-capabilities-ing-tactics-and-strategic-direction-in-the-flavor-and-fragranceindustry-market



Robertet: Global Challenges, Technological Capabilities, Marketing Tactics, and Strategic Direction in the Flavor and Fragrance Industry

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/robertet-global-challenges-technological-capabilities-ing-tactics-and-strategic-direction-in-the-flavor-and-fragranceindustry-market



Global Spray Polyurathanes foam Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/spray-polyurathanes-foam-market



Global Colored PU Foams Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/colored-PU-foams-market



Global Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/bio-based-propylene-glycol-market



About Big Market Research

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency. With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Our research services ranges into different domains and penetrates in different verticals so that we can carter to diverse needs of various organization. Not wrong to quote that this is the hotspot for research needs of yours.Our strength is in our research analysts who with their proactive approach are able to source best and correct information which can be detrimental in organizations success. We follow six sigma standards leaving no scope for error.



Contact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

United States

Direct: +1(617)674-4143

Toll Free: +1(855)711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email - sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Web - http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/