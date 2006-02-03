Jitbit Software Releases Macro Recorder 3.1

Moscow, Russian Federation -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/3/2006 --From the creative mind of Jitbit, the authors of the award winning Net Profile Switch, a network profile manager for laptop users, comes the next generation of Jitbit Macro Recorder.



This program records keystrokes, mouse movements and clicks and replays or saves to the disk all recorded data for later use, or compiles it to an EXE-file (a standalone Windows application). The 3.x family features a new fully redesigned user interface (Office-2003style) and brings a variety of new commands and statements, such as: shutdown/reboot/logoff and others. Apart from that, the developers have fixed a minor bug when aborting a macro, which consists of a single command and overflow crash when recording very large timeouts.



Macro Recorder will save you a lot of time on repetitive tasks. You can use it to automate ANY activity in ANY windows application, record on-screen presentations and tutorials. Having no special programming skills, you can record all your actions and then edit all recorded information, so that it is replayed in your specified way. Here you can easily debug your macros by inserting breakpoints, playing partially, looping your playback and so on. What\'s more, you can insert custom commands and statements in your recording: \



